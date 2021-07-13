Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lagrange; Steuben A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN STEUBEN...EASTERN LAGRANGE...SOUTHEASTERN ST. JOSEPH AND SOUTHWESTERN BRANCH COUNTIES At 240 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lagrange, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lagrange, Fawn River, Wolcottville, Burr Oak, Gilead, Orland, Flint, Brighton, Mongo, East Gilead, Lake Gauge, Nevada Mills, Brushy Prairie, Woodruff, Adams Lake, Oliver Lake, Howe, Lake James, Plato and Ontario. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 355 and 356. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 121 and 145. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour are expected. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.