Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Branch County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, St. Joseph by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; St. Joseph A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN STEUBEN...EASTERN LAGRANGE...SOUTHEASTERN ST. JOSEPH AND SOUTHWESTERN BRANCH COUNTIES At 240 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lagrange, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lagrange, Fawn River, Wolcottville, Burr Oak, Gilead, Orland, Flint, Brighton, Mongo, East Gilead, Lake Gauge, Nevada Mills, Brushy Prairie, Woodruff, Adams Lake, Oliver Lake, Howe, Lake James, Plato and Ontario. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 355 and 356. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 121 and 145. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour are expected. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
State
Nevada State
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
State
Indiana State
City
Lake, MI
City
Burr Oak, MI
City
Flint, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Lake
Person
James Storm
Person
Plato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy