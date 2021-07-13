Cancel
Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

Wrcbtv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers. September 19, 2021 - The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place with Cedric the Entertainer as host. September 20, 2020 - The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with...

www.wrcbtv.com

Here are the 2021 Primetime Emmy nominees. Did your favorite make the cut?

"The Crown" tied with "The Mandalorian" for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up "WandaVision." The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show "This Is Us" and ABC's "black-ish" snagged nominations.
The Walt Disney Company Gets 166 2021 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

The Walt Disney Company proudly announces an impressive 166 nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Awards. While the Television Academy announced the attributed total number as 146, the Company additionally recognizes all the programming produced for third party platforms and by all its production and studio entities. For the second year in a row, Disney+ leads the way with Lucasfilm Ltd's "The Mandalorian" garnering 24 nominations including Outstanding Dramas Series. Additionally, Disney+'s limited Marvel Studios' series "WandaVision" received 23 honors including a nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress (Elizabeth Olsen) and Outstanding Lead Actor (Paul Bettany) in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Similarly, Disney+'s "Hamilton" became a fan-favorite this year with 12 total nominations including two nods for Outstanding Lead Actor—Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.—as well as a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded); and Marvel Studios/Disney+'s "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" scored five including Don Cheadle's nod for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.
Cedric the Entertainer to Host 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards

The 73rd Emmy Awards has found its host! Cedric the Entertainer, comedian and star of CBS' The Neighborhood, has been picked to head up the annual ceremony. This year’s telecast will return to a live, in-person event held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, with a limited audience of nominees and their guests.
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

ViacomCBS earned 66 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 73rd Primetime Emmy Award nominations across its combined portfolio. CBS Television Network, CBS Studios and Paramount+ together received a total of 35 Primetime Emmy nominations. CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - the #1 late night talk show on television...
73rd Primetime Emmys are set to make diversity history

Only two people of color have ever won the Emmy in the same category in back to back years: Bill Cosby and Charles S. Dutton. Maya Rudolph has a chance to join that list. Pose's Mj Rodriguez has already made headlines for becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated in a major acting category. And Hacks' Carl Clemons-Hopkins could become the first openly non-binary actor to pick up an acting award.
‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Pose’ Lead 73rd Primetime Emmy Nominations

Last calls are the theme of this year’s Emmy nominations, as canceled shows lead the way. HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which the network recently announced wouldn’t return for Season 2, received 18 nominations including, drama series, Jurnee Smollett for lead actress, Jonathan Majors for lead actor, Aunjanue Ellis for supporting actress, Michael K. Williams for supporting actor, and Courtney B. Vance for guest actor.
How To Watch The 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations Livestream

The 73st annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are being revealed Tuesday morning in a live virtual event beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. The father-daughter duo of Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones — who both won Emmys in 2020 in a first — will unveil the nominees in the marquee primetime categories recognizing the strange year’s best in small-screen achievement. They will be joined by Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma and president and COO Maury McIntyre.
Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
‘Leverage: Redemption’ Sneak Peek: LeVar Burton Guest Stars in Beth Riesgraf’s Directorial Debut (VIDEO)

There are two things that are quite special coming up in one of the eight Leverage: Redemption episodes dropping this fall: the guest star and the director. Series star Beth Riesgraf (who plays thief Parker) is making her directorial debut in “The Bucket Job” episode featuring guest star LeVar Burton. IMDb TV dropped a sneak peek as part of Leverage: Redemption‘s panel with Riesgraf and Noah Wyle (fixer Harry Wilson) at Comic-Con@Home.
Nicole Kidman welcomes Nine Perfect Strangers in new trailer for Hulu series

Hulu has released a new trailer for the upcoming drama series Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies) novel of the same name, it follows a group of nine city dwellers that attend a wellness retreat, led by the mysterious Masha, in an effort to put themselves on the path to a better way of living; watch it here…
‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Made Guest Appearance on ‘Married… With Children’

What do Al Bundy, Peg Bundy, and “Gilligan’s Island” have in common? Glad you asked. A popular star from the CBS sitcom showed up. Obviously, the Bundys were the parents of Kelly [Christina Applegate] and Bud [David Faustino] on “Married… With Children.” It just so happened that in an episode called “Kelly Bounces Back,” Tina Louise made an appearance. Louise played Miss Beck in the popular sitcom.
Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy at Leah Remini’s birthday party

They’ve officially gone public. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck subtly made their Instagram debut as a couple after attending her longtime friend Leah Remini’s 51st birthday party together. The “King of Queens” alum shared a slideshow of photos Thursday from her star-studded bash in June and snuck in one black-and-white...

