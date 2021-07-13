Lea Michele pays heartfelt tribute to late boyfriend Cory Monteith on anniversary of his death

Lea Michele pays heartfelt tribute to Cory Monteith on anniversary of his death (Image: Instagram)

Former Glee star Lea Michele has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith for the eighth year in a row since he tragically died.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a black-and-white snap of the actor on stage, taken before he sadly passed away aged 31.

Cory was best known for playing Finn Hudson on the popular American comedy-drama series.

He tragically died alone in his hotel room on July 13, 2013 after overdosing on heroin and alcohol.

Cory was found by hotel staff on the 21st floor of Vancouver's luxury Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel after he failed to check out.

Lea and Cory in Glee (Image: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Since his devastating passing, Lea has made a point to share a tribute to Cory on her social media and she does not let the day pass without honouring him.

Today, she left a red heart underneath the snap of Cory posted on her Story.

They were lovers on-and-off screen, with Cory playing American footballer Finn and Lea portraying the role of Rachel Berry.

Off-screen, Cory had battled substance misuse since his early teens and left school at just 16.

She shared this snap in tribute of the star (Image: Instagram)

After he was kicked out of dozens of schools his family intervened at 19 and after a stint in rehab, his acting career kicked off and a number of minor movie roles followed.

He landed the dream role in the Fox series by chance after starring in 'a cheesy 80s music video-style version of REO Speedwagon’s Can’t Fight This Feeling' in 2009.

The show was an overnight success and turned him into a global star and a teen icon.

Cory died in 2013 aged 31 (Image: leamichele/Instagram)

Following his role on Glee, Corey's film work included the movie Monte Carlo and a starring role in Sisters & Brothers.

But behind closed doors Cory was battling his demons and despite a three-month stint in rehab just months before his death he continued to struggle.

When he died he left behind his girlfriend, and Glee co-star Lea.

Cory and Lea dated after meeting on the show (Image: WIREIMAGE)

Lea told Us Weekly at the time: “I only have happy memories of Cory. He was not his addiction — unfortunately, it won.

“But that wasn’t who he was. Cory made me feel like a queen every day. From the minute he said, ‘I’m your boyfriend,’ I loved every day, and I thank him for being the best boyfriend and making me feel so beautiful.”