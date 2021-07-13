Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lea Michele pays heartfelt tribute to late boyfriend Cory Monteith on anniversary of his death

By Brogan-Leigh Hurst
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxA3X_0avivwUr00
Lea Michele pays heartfelt tribute to Cory Monteith on anniversary of his death (Image: Instagram)

Former Glee star Lea Michele has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith for the eighth year in a row since he tragically died.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a black-and-white snap of the actor on stage, taken before he sadly passed away aged 31.

Cory was best known for playing Finn Hudson on the popular American comedy-drama series.

He tragically died alone in his hotel room on July 13, 2013 after overdosing on heroin and alcohol.

Cory was found by hotel staff on the 21st floor of Vancouver's luxury Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel after he failed to check out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpI65_0avivwUr00
Lea and Cory in Glee (Image: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Since his devastating passing, Lea has made a point to share a tribute to Cory on her social media and she does not let the day pass without honouring him.

Today, she left a red heart underneath the snap of Cory posted on her Story.

They were lovers on-and-off screen, with Cory playing American footballer Finn and Lea portraying the role of Rachel Berry.

Off-screen, Cory had battled substance misuse since his early teens and left school at just 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpYWx_0avivwUr00
She shared this snap in tribute of the star (Image: Instagram)

After he was kicked out of dozens of schools his family intervened at 19 and after a stint in rehab, his acting career kicked off and a number of minor movie roles followed.

He landed the dream role in the Fox series by chance after starring in 'a cheesy 80s music video-style version of REO Speedwagon’s Can’t Fight This Feeling' in 2009.

The show was an overnight success and turned him into a global star and a teen icon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zjl6o_0avivwUr00
Cory died in 2013 aged 31 (Image: leamichele/Instagram)

Following his role on Glee, Corey's film work included the movie Monte Carlo and a starring role in Sisters & Brothers.

But behind closed doors Cory was battling his demons and despite a three-month stint in rehab just months before his death he continued to struggle.

When he died he left behind his girlfriend, and Glee co-star Lea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6U8a_0avivwUr00
Cory and Lea dated after meeting on the show (Image: WIREIMAGE)

Lea told Us Weekly at the time: “I only have happy memories of Cory. He was not his addiction — unfortunately, it won.

“But that wasn’t who he was. Cory made me feel like a queen every day. From the minute he said, ‘I’m your boyfriend,’ I loved every day, and I thank him for being the best boyfriend and making me feel so beautiful.”

Comments / 1

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Cory Monteith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#American#Reo Speedwagon#Sisters Brothers#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
CelebritiesElite Daily

Lea Posted A Simple, But Beautiful, Tribute To Cory 8 Years After His Death

July 13, 2021, marked the eighth anniversary of Cory Monteith’s passing, and Lea Michele didn’t let the day go by without paying tribute to him. On the anniversary of his death, the former Glee star took to Instagram to share the sweetest memory of her co-star and former boyfriend. Grab the tissues, because Lea Michele's Instagram tribute to Cory Monteith will put you in your feels.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Emma Roberts Will "Forever" Be Lea Michele's Scream Queen During Reunion

Even though Scream Queens is long over, Lea Michele and Emma Roberts will be Kappa Kappa Tau sisters for life. The actresses from the two-season Fox comedy reunited in Lea's July 23 Instagram post, in which they posed in front of a beautiful sunset. Lea captioned the pic, "Reunited (now as mamas) and it feels so good I could cry. Forever my queen!" It's been a big year for the former co-stars, who both became moms for the very first time. Lea gave birth to her son Ever with husband Zandy Reich on Aug. 20, 2020, and a few months later, Emma and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed son Rhodes on Dec. 27, 2020. Emma and Lea each faced their own struggles...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Ryan Dorsey Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Ex-Wife Naya Rivera on 1st Anniversary of Her Funeral

Ryan Dorsey paid tribute to his late ex-wife, Naya Rivera, on the one-year anniversary of her funeral. “Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can’t believe it. The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all,” Dorsey, 38, wrote to Rivera via Instagram alongside a collage of photos of their son Josey and his mother on Saturday, July 25.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Emma Roberts Was 'So Pregnant' with Baby Rhodes During Her RPDR All Stars Appearance

Emma Roberts sashays her way to the judge's table (with a +1) on Thursday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. The new mom, 30, tells PEOPLE she was "so pregnant" with her now 7-month-old son Rhodes, whom she shares with partner Garrett Hedlund, 36, when she filmed her appearance, and she was "excited" to bring him along. "I was such a fan and I was so excited when they asked me to be on it," she raves while discussing her partnership with Grove Collaborative.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Denise Richards pays heartfelt tribute to her late mom in beautiful post

Denise Richards has marked an incredibly bittersweet occasion as she made a heartfelt tribute on what would have been her mother's 68th birthday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star lost her mom, Joni, in November 2007, following a battle with cancer. WATCH: Denise Richards celebrates birthday with sumptuous cakes.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

John Travolta Shares News Of Late Wife on Anniversary of Her Death

Thursday, on the first anniversary of his late wife’s death, John Travolta took to Instagram to make a heartfelt announcement. The news is bittersweet, but Travolta revealed that the last movie Kelly Preston made before her passing will be released in theaters. An Outpouring of Condolences. “Off the Rails is...
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chester Bennington's widow pays tribute on fourth anniversary of his death

Chester Bennington's widow Talinda Bennington paid tribute to him on the fourth anniversary of his death. The late Linkin Park singer's wife remembered her husband with a touching Instagram post on Tuesday (07.20.21) as she opened up on his sense of humor and the "hopes and dreams" he had for their children.
CelebritiesBillboard

Naya Rivera Honored by Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey One Year After 'Glee' Star's Funeral: 'I Still Can’t Believe It'

Ryan Dorsey is remembering his ex-wife Naya Rivera one year after her death. Dorsey, the father of the Glee star's son, Josey, took to social media on Saturday (July 24) to share a heartfelt tribute on the first anniversary of her funeral. In his heartbreaking note, Dorsey gave an update on the growth of their 5-year-old son in the wake of his mother's passing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Naya Rivera’s Mom Yolanda Previtire Reflects on Final Conversation With Late Actress 1 Year After Death

One year after Naya Rivera’s death, the late actress’ mother, Yolanda Previtire, and sister, Nickayla Rivera, are opening up about their grief. “It was a beautiful morning. I missed two of her FaceTime calls,” Previtire recalled during a Thursday, July 8, Good Morning America appearance of Naya’s final day. “I called her back and I said, ‘Naya, where are you?’ And she’s like, ‘Me and [my 5-year-old son], Josey, we’re gonna go to the lake and I was gonna have him fish.’ I told her, ‘The lake’s getting choppy,’ and I said, ‘I love you. Call me when you get off the water.’”
CelebritiesFlorida Star

Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Pens Heartfelt Tribute For Late Actor Dilip Kumar

NEW DELHI — Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, on July 10, penned a moving tribute for late star Dilip Kumar, remembering how the actor inspired his father. Khan revealed he regretted that he could not pay tribute to the actor earlier as he was at his farmhouse prepping for his debut film “Qala” when he received the news. He took to […]

Comments / 1

Community Policy