Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Macaroni & Cheese Flavored.... Ice Cream?

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3siQiU_0avivpJm00

So here’s the scoop - Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is parterning with Van Leeuwen to make an ice cream - just in time for National Macaroni & Cheese Day.

Sure, mac & cheese and ice cream are two comfort foods. BUT - combining them? Not too sure about that.

We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with.

— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Sr. Associate Brand Manager Emily Violett said in a press release.

Pints are available for $12 here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraft Foods#Macaroni And Cheese#Mac Cheese#Food Drink#Kraft Macaroni Cheese#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Dairy Queen announces July Blizzard of the Month

There are certain combinations that just make perfect sense. Peanut butter and Jelly. Burgers and fries. Pepperoni and pizza. (But not pineapple. Never, ever pineapple.) Dairy Queen has been giving ice cream lovers the world over great combinations thanks to their Blizzard. Think about it. Reese’s Pieces and vanilla soft...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
Food Safetycountryliving.com

Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled After Customers Nationwide Report Illnesses

A potential salmonella contamination is affecting frozen shrimp products nationwide. Six people have been reported ill in connection with the recall, so be sure to check your freezer for any products listed within the recall. Avanti Frozen Foods issued the recall; the company sells products that are packaged with different...
RestaurantsPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.
RestaurantsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Subway giving away free sandwiches today: How to get yours

Subway sandwich chain is launching its new revamped menu with a free sub giveaway. But you’ll need to move quickly if you want to score the deal. Subway is giving away 1 million 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs on Tuesday. The offer is good from 10 a.m.-noon on July 13 only and the deal will only be available to the first 50 customers at participating locations. The sub includes oven-roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, mozzarella, mayo, spinach, red onion and tomatoes on multigrain bread.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
Brenham, TXKWTX

New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell

BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - The month of July is National Ice Cream Month, and Blue Bell is celebrating by introducing a new flavor!. It was in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. Each year Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with the release of a returning favorite, or new flavor.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Peach Cobbler

This Peach Cobbler recipe comes to you from a Southern lady I know who is everything you imagine a Southern lass to be: a big personality, big laugh, big heart, and a very (very!) big appetite for life and food. You’ll love how the syrup is made using peach juices,...
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

37% Think This Is Cracker Barrel's Worst Dinner Menu Item

Chain eatery Cracker Barrel has a menu packed with all kinds of comforting fare, from pillowy pancakes served up with sizzling bacon to cozy fare like meatloaf with mashed potatoes and biscuits. The sheer variety and amount of items on the menu can make it challenging to decide what exactly you want to order — however, if you're going with the consensus of a crowd, there's one particular dish you may wish to steer clear of. Mashed surveyed 593 individuals in the U.S. and found that a staggering 37.44% of respondents agreed that one particular dish was the worst on the Cracker Barrel dinner menu — the lemon pepper rainbow trout.
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.
Recipesthedarlingapron.com

Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my full disclosure here. This thick & rich Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce is so much better than store-bought and you won’t believe how easy it is to make! Use as an ice cream topping for the perfect sundae!
Food & DrinksPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Saltine Crackers and Butter Are Hot New Food Trend – Really?

When I do my research for Food News, I will come across stories involving candy, fast food, ice cream, cereal, soft drinks, donuts, and the list goes on and on. Sometimes the news involves a restaurant chain or local restaurant news, but it never, and I mean never involves saltine crackers. But, here we are. Saltines crackers are trending and saltine crackers with butter are HOT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy