Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks ease below recent records as earnings reports roll in

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSL3e_0avivUyd00

Stocks gave up early gains and closed broadly lower Tuesday as investors weighed the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and new data pointing to rising inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, with most of the companies in the benchmark index losing ground. Banks, industrial stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a big share of the decline. Technology stocks bucked the trend, helping counter some of the broader slide. Small company stocks took some of the heaviest losses.

The pullback brought the major stock indexes slightly below the record highs they set a day earlier. Treasury yields rose.

Investors sized up mixed quarterly earnings reports from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, PepsiCo and other big companies. They also got another snapshot of how inflation continues to show up in the economy as the a rapid spike in consumer demand and supply constraints translate into higher prices for consumer goods.

The latest report from the Labor Department showed yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists.

“You had the element of just incredible earnings reported for the most recent quarter, but in some of the commentary that came out there were some questions about, 'OK, what about cost pressures going forward?” said Alan McKnight, chief investment officer at Regions Asset Management. “Then you pair that with the inflation report today where we see another high print.”

The S&P 500 fell 15.42 points to 4,369.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 107.39 points, or 0.3%, to 34,888.79. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 55.59 points, or 0.4%, to 14,677.65, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 42.96 points, or 1.9%, to 2,238.86.

Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how it will impact everything from the economic recovery’s trajectory to what actions the Federal Reserve will take to tackle it.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years, extending a run of higher inflation that has been raising concerns on Wall Street that the Fed might consider withdrawing its low-interest rate policies and scaling back its bond purchases earlier than expected.

Much of the increase in prices for goods, such as used cars, is mostly tied to a surge in demand and lack of supply. But prices for many items, like lumber and other raw materials, either is easing or will ease as suppliers continue to ramp up operations, said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

“That’s a problem and it shows up in all kinds of places but it’s not going to be there forever,” Cox said.

Major companies opened up the latest round of corporate earnings with investors listening closely for clues about how companies have fared during the recovery and how they see the rest of the year unfolding.

Goldman Sachs fell 1.2% despite reporting the second-best quarterly profit in the investment bank's history. JPMorgan Chase dropped 1.5% after giving investors a mixed report with solid profits but lower revenue as interest rates fell over the last three months.

“The financials have had that real tailwind of rates going higher,” McKnight said. “We’ve already priced that in. Now it’s almost a ‘show me’ story. Can you actually prove that you can deliver earnings at a much higher clip once we get back to a more normalized environment?"

Conagra Brands slid 5.4% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after the owner of Chef Boyardee’s and other packaged food brands gave investors a weak financial forecast, citing inflation pressure. Fastenal, maker of industrial and construction fasteners, also said it expects more pressure from inflation in product and transportation costs. The stock fell 1.6%.

Bond yields reversed course from early trading and rose to 1.42% from 1.36% late Monday. Overall, yields have been falling for months after a sharp spike earlier in the year.

The calmer bond market is partly signaling more confidence that rising inflation will likely be temporary and tied mostly to the economic recovery.

“That narrative is pretty well anchored and the bond market doesn’t fear the Fed tapering or raising rates,” Cox said.

Solid earnings did help some companies make gains. PepsiCo rose 2.3% after beating Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Boeing fell 4.2% after announcing production cuts for its large 787 airliner because of a new structural flaw in some planes that have been built but not delivered to airline customers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Technology Stocks#Inflation#Treasury#Jpmorgan Chase#Pepsico#The Labor Department#Regions Asset Management#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Harris Financial Group#Conagra Brands#Chef Boyardee#Fastenal#Boeing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await an action-packed week that could stoke volatility. Aside from the July FOMC rate decision, earnings from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google top the list of event risk. What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?. Dow Jones,...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Snap surges 23 percent, Twitter gains as stocks rise on strong earnings

Wall Street’s main indexes rose Friday, helped by megacap technology stocks and strong earnings from social media companies, while a weak sales forecast from Intel hit chipmakers amid increasing supply-chain constraints. Twitter gained 1.3 percent after it reported higher quarterly revenue growth, while Snapchat owner Snap Inc. surged 22.9 percent...
StocksShareCast

US open: Nasdaq-100 at record high as analysts wax optimistic on earnings

Trading on Wall Street is off to a positive start on the back of a slew of positive corporate earnings, including from Intel, Snap and Twitter overnight. With 18% of companies in the US having already reported second quarter earnings, strategists at JP Morgan said analysts' estimates for the quarter remained "too conservative, with a likely continued inflection higher".
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Record-breaking day for U.S. stocks; Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 soar

NEW YORK, New York - There is no holding back U.S. stocks. Despite the Covid-19 Delta variant sweeping the country, investors are weighing into sharemarkets like hotcakes. All the major indices traded higher for the fourth day in a row, with the Nasdaq Composite, Standard and Poor's 500, and Dow Jones index, each hitting new all-time closing highs.
MarketsCNBC

Gold dips as yields perk up, dollar strengthens

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,800.72 per ounce by 1:43 pm ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.2% lower at $1,801.80. Gold fell and was heading for a weekly dip on Friday as a stronger dollar, firmer yields and equity markets chipped away at its appeal. Spot gold fell 0.3% to...
StocksMountain Mail

Technology stocks lead gains Friday

U.S. equities were little changed Thursday after the S&P 500’s biggest back-to-back advance in two months. Asian markets were higher, with Hong Kong a notable outperformer. European markets also rose after that ECB maintained a dovish policy stance. The 10-year yield declined following the rise in weekly jobless claims, partially...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
Stocksaudacy.com

World stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level Friday for the first time. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,998.08 and Germany's DAX declined 0.7% to 15,567.11. In Paris,...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Investors are buying American

Investors around the globe are pouring money into U.S. financial assets, a sign of confidence that the world’s largest economy remains poised to pull through the Covid-19 pandemic better than many others. Investors world-wide have funneled more than $900 billion into U.S.-domiciled mutual and exchange-traded funds, on a net basis,...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks March Higher as Manufacturing Index Hits Record, Earnings Gains Underpin Sentiment

US stocks advanced Friday after a closely watched manufacturing gauge hit a record high and as companies continued to report quarterly earnings well above market expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6% to 35,044.43 shortly before midday, with S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both higher by 0.8%. Communication, healthcare and technology stocks led the way, with energy the only sector in the red.
Businesskitco.com

Wall Street bears are back and looking for lower gold prices

(Kitco News) - A growing divergence in global interest rates, which is supporting the U.S. dollar, is generating some bearish sentiment among Wall Street analysts even as retail investors remain bullish on the precious metal. This past week the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its ultra-loose monetary...
StocksUnion Leader

Stocks climb to record high after blowout earnings

Another raft of blockbuster corporate profits pushed stocks to a record at the end of a week that started with concern about a peak in earnings and a coronavirus resurgence. About 87% of the S&P 500 companies reporting results so far this season have beaten Wall Street estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Twitter and Snap led a rally in social-media firms as sales blew past forecasts, while American Express jumped after adding a record number of new customers to its tony Platinum card in the second quarter.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-It's off to the records on Wall St

* U.S. stock indexes hit record highs, post gains for week. * Commun. services leads sector gains; energy down. * Dollar, crude up slightly; gold down; bitcoin edge up. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. IT'S OFF TO THE RECORDS...
Stockskitco.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on megacaps, earnings strength

July 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record highs on Friday and were on track to end the week with gains, helped by megacap growth stocks and strong earnings from social media companies, while a weak forecast from Intel hit chipmakers. Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) gained 4.2%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy