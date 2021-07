When selling your marina, there are several considerations that impact your property’s value. The most obvious of these is the physical condition of the improvements and your equipment. Buyers will look carefully for deferred maintenance and required replacements and calculate that into their offer. Keep in mind that a buyer’s projected cost for these repairs will always be higher than your actual costs. Any attempt to cover up deferred maintenance will be a red flag for them to look harder for additional items. Any valuation completed for your property should take into consideration both the physical improvements and also the income stream.