When it comes to dating, there are new joys and challenges with every passing decade. As someone who believes that anyone can find love at any moment in their life regardless of age, I also believe that our priorities, tactics, and outlook has to evolve over time as well. I’m certainly not going to be dating and communicating with someone in my mid-twenties the same way that I would in my forties. (At least I hope not!) That said, this is oftentimes easier said than done, which is why I tapped a pair of relationship experts for their thoughts on dating in your 40s.