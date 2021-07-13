Police seek tips from public to help solve murder of Brandon Seals Sr. 10 years ago in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are hoping that tips from the public can help them solve a homicide that occurred 10 years ago today in the city.

On July 13, 2011, Brandon Seals Sr. was found murdered on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue, police say.

Seals, who was 22 at the time of his death, was a graduate of McCaskey High School and a member of Bright Side Baptist Church. He was the father of two children who was described by family and friends as an outgoing comedian, according to a July 18 obituary posted by LNP | Lancasteronline.

Police have been investigating his death ever since, employing several investigative strategies in hopes of bringing resolution to the case.

Seals' homicide was initially investigated by Det. Michael Gerace, who was since promoted out of investigations. The case is now being investigated by Det. Adam Dommel, police say.

"We believe that there may be persons still part of our community that have information that could provide new leads into the tragic death of Mr. Seals," the police department said Tuesday in a press release. "We ask for our partners in this great community, to come forward with information that could lead to the apprehension of those responsible for the death of Mr. Seals. Please reach out to Detective Adam Dommel at 717 735-3361 if you have any such information."