Ohio Personal Privacy Act Equips Consumers with Tools to Protect their Data

July 21, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO – A year after enforcement of the nation’s toughest privacy law began, California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday announced successful. enforcement efforts and urged more Californians to take advantage of their new rights. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) provides consumers with groundbreaking rights over their personal information. Attorney General Bonta reported that upon receiving a notice of alleged violation, 75% of businesses acted to come into compliance within the 30-day statutory cure period. The remaining 25% of businesses that received a notice of alleged violation are either within the 30-day cure period or are under active investigation. In addition, the California Department of Justice is seeing a wide range of numbers of consumer requests reported by businesses as required under the law. Among similarly sized and scoped companies, some have reported requests in the millions while others in the hundreds. Attorney General Bonta also launched a new online tool that allows consumers to directly notify businesses of potential violations.