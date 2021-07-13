Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Personal Privacy Act Equips Consumers with Tools to Protect their Data

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio, today was joined by State Representative Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Twp.); State Representative Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.); Deputy Director of InnovateOhio Carrie Kuruc; and Chair of the CyberOhio Advisory Board Kirk Herath for a press conference to announce the introduction of landmark data privacy legislation.

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
City
California, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Privacy#Personal Data#Online Privacy#Ohio Attorney General#State#House#Ohioans#Nist#The Ohio General Assembly#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Ohio Statewosu.org

Bill Would Create Statewide 'Data Rights' For Ohio Consumers

Ohio lawmakers are working on a bill that would create data rights for consumers, dubbed the Ohio Personal Privacy Act. Leaders said it will create a clear standard for businesses to follow when it comes to use of personal data. The Ohio Personal Privacy Act, HB376, would create a list...
PoliticsPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Protecting our electronic privacy requires vigilance

If Illinoisans want to protect what remains of their electronic privacy, they must be vigilant and vocal. At the close of this year’s legislative session, when the Legislature passed the usual massive budget implementation legislation, someone tried to sneak language into the bill’s hundreds of pages that would have virtually stripped away some privacy rights for everyone in the state without debate or discussion. The wording would have gutted Illinois’ first-in-the-nation Biometric Information Privacy Act.
Politicsthecentersquare.com

Bill would give Ohioans privacy rights on personal data

(The Center Square) – Individuals in Ohio could have more rights related to their data if a bill introduced Tuesday in the Ohio House becomes law. The Ohio Personal Privacy Act would establish data rights for Ohioans, and it would require businesses to adhere to specific data standards. It was introduced by Reps. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township, and Thomas Hall, R-Madison Township.
Ohio StateTimes-Leader

Protecting Ohio’s taxpayers

King Bureaucracy and its partners in the private sector have become masters at bleeding taxpayers’ dry — a little here, a little there, a little in this pile of red tape, a little for this “service” … the possibilities are endless. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has spent years targeting...
Ohio Statebusinessjournaldaily.com

Commentary: Proposed Ohio Unitization Law Guts Mineral Owner Rights

New legislation proposed by two Ohio lawmakers would put landowners at a steep disadvantage in their business dealing with oil and gas companies. State Reps. Tim Ginter (District 5, including Columbiana County) and Brian Stewart (District 78, south of Columbus and Zanesville) have sponsored House Bill 152 to amend existing Section 1509.28 of the Ohio Revised Code, which addresses unitization by oil and gas companies (some call this “forced pooling”).
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Bill backed by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would create data privacy standards for consumers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New legislation backed by Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would create consumer privacy standards for companies that collect or sell Ohioans’ consumer data. The new proposed law change would create privacy rights for consumers, requiring companies to disclose how they use consumer data and, in instances where it’s sold to a third party, give consumers the right to opt out of the sale. Consumers could also ask a company to delete their data, and file a complaint with the state if they think their data is being misused.
Politicsohiohouse.gov

Carfagna, Hall Introduce the Ohio Personal Privacy Act

COLUMBUS – State Reps. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township) and Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) today hosted a press conference with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to announce the introduction of House Bill 376, landmark data privacy legislation. The measure, known as the Ohio Personal Privacy Act (OPPA), would establish data rights for...
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Ohio secretary of state announces potential election fraud violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced more than 100 people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for potential election fraud violations. One hundred seventeen individuals were identified for registering to vote as a non-citizen in the state’s last election cycle, with 13...
California Statebloomberglaw.com

California Unveils Online Tool for Reporting Privacy Violations

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has unveiled a new online tool making it easier for consumers to report potential violations of the state’s landmark privacy law directly to businesses. The interactive tool, which Bonta announced at a press conference in San Francisco, comes a little over a year after the...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Week Ahead in Data Privacy: July 26, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday, July 27. 9 a.m.(ET)- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is hosting PrivacyCon, an annual event that explores research...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Ohio to unveil 2nd COVID vaccination incentive program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio will announce a second coronavirus vaccine incentive program within the next few days in a new attempt to boost the state's vaccination rate, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. DeWine did not provide details but hinted it could include smaller amounts of money meant to spread out...
Economyaithority.com

Kubient Survey Reveals Nearly 70% Of Marketers Support Federal Consumer Privacy Protections

Kubient the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, conducted a survey of marketing and advertising professionals to provide a snapshot of industry perspectives on increasing privacy regulations, including the postponement and eventual elimination of cookies and how it affects the larger marketing and advertising ecosystem.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Attorney General Bonta Announces First-Year Enforcement Update on the California Consumer Privacy Act, Launches New Online Tool for Consumers to Notify Businesses of Potential Violations

July 21, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO – A year after enforcement of the nation’s toughest privacy law began, California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday announced successful. enforcement efforts and urged more Californians to take advantage of their new rights. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) provides consumers with groundbreaking rights over their personal information. Attorney General Bonta reported that upon receiving a notice of alleged violation, 75% of businesses acted to come into compliance within the 30-day statutory cure period. The remaining 25% of businesses that received a notice of alleged violation are either within the 30-day cure period or are under active investigation. In addition, the California Department of Justice is seeing a wide range of numbers of consumer requests reported by businesses as required under the law. Among similarly sized and scoped companies, some have reported requests in the millions while others in the hundreds. Attorney General Bonta also launched a new online tool that allows consumers to directly notify businesses of potential violations.
Healthyankeeinstitute.org

Former State Contracting Standards Board member hit with ethics fine over trying to procure state purchase of personal protective equipment

The Connecticut Office of State Ethics fined former State Contracting Standards Board member Robert Sember $2,500 after he attempted to use his position to get the Department of Administrative Services to purchase personal protective equipment from his client during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sember, who also works as...
Colorado Statehealthitsecurity.com

Colorado Governor Signs The Colorado Privacy Act Into Law

“Today I signed into law Senate Bill 21-190,” Gov. Polis said in his official signing statement. “As our economy continues to evolve and innovate in response to the demands of technology and the internet, new protections are needed to prevent fraud, abuse, and misuse,” the governor stated. “Colorado joins a handful of states that have now passed their own version of the Colorado Privacy Act to protect consumers.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy