Tri-C Famous: Ky-wai Wong

#TriCFamous is a bimonthly feature that introduces readers to the people who make the College work while providing a sneak peek into their lives off campus. Ky-wai Wong joined Tri-C in 2011 as an adjunct faculty member in the Hospitality Management program. Now a tenured assistant professor, he mainly teaches hands-on kitchen laboratory classes. His background in fine dining includes stints at Blake’s Seafood Grille, fire food and drink, LockKeepers and Park City Diner. Learn more about “Chef KY” in this week’s Tri-C Famous.