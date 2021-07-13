Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets’ Pete Alonso uses Maine-made bats to repeat as Home Run Derby champ

By Ernie Clark
Bangor Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing like Maine-grown hardwood to rule the Home Run Derby. Of course, it helps that New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has it in his hands. Alonso captured his second straight Home Run Derby on Monday night, pounding out 74 home runs over three rounds of competition at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, to reestablish himself as one of Major League Baseball’s elite power hitters and create a celebratory mood at Dove Tail Bats in Shirley where the slugger’s bats are made.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Home Run Derby#Major League Baseball#National League Rookie#The Boston Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNY Daily News

Pete Alonso goes yard twice to bolster rookie Tylor Megill’s strong start

If the old saying is true, and pitching and defense really do win championships, then the Mets looked like a World Series team on Friday night. The Mets beat the Blue Jays, 3-0, behind six scoreless innings from their starting pitcher, a bevy of beautiful plays in the field and two no-doubt home runs from Pete Alonso. Tylor Megill, the unheralded rookie, turned in his second straight start of six frames and no damage, holding the high-flying Blue Jays’ offense to just two singles and a walk. Alonso’s two-run bullet into the left field seats was double the amount of runs the Mets would end up needing. And even though Toronto pitcher Steven Matz fared well in his return to Citi Field, his offense didn’t pull their weight.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tylor Megill, Pete Alonso carry Mets past Blue Jays

Pete Alonso homered twice and rookie Tylor Megill allowed two singles in six crisp innings for his first career win as the New York Mets opened an 11-game homestand with a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Alonso hit a two-run homer off former teammate Steven...
MLBtheScore

Megill earns 1st win, Alonso homers twice as Mets blank Blue Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill tossed six scoreless innings for his first big league win and got his first career hit, Pete Alonso homered twice and the New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Friday night. Megill (1-0) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out...
MLBarcamax.com

Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil break out big bats to take series vs. Jays

NEW YORK — Forget the home run horse. The Mets should be celebrating with polar bears and flying squirrels. Pete Alonso’s dinger and Jeff McNeil’s clutch pinch hit in the sixth inning helped the Mets beat the Blue Jays, 5-4, Sunday. Those two hits helped pick the Amazin’s back up after a disastrous top of the frame filled with defensive slips.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets send Taijuan Walker to mound against former team

The New York Mets didn't treat a former teammate very well Friday night. If they're going to snap out of a recent skid, the Toronto Blue Jays will need to perform in a similar manner Saturday night. The Blue Jays will look to end a three-game losing streak when they...
MLBFOX Sports

Hill expected to start for the Mets against the Blue Jays

LINE: Mets -130, Blue Jays +110; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will meet on Sunday. The Mets are 29-15 in home games in 2020. New York is slugging .386 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .510 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Teoscar Hernandez leads Blue Jays in rout of Mets

Teoscar Hernandez went deep twice Saturday night to spark a five-homer barrage by the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the host New York Mets 10-3 in the middle game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mets fell to 4-4 in the second half.
MLBPocono Record

Pete Alonso homers again as Mets rally past Blue Jays in rubber match

NEW YORK – Pete Alonso shrugged to his teammates after crushing another pitch over the Citi Field wall. The Home Run Derby champion came back from Coors Field and just kept on slugging. Alonso hit his 22nd home run of the season – and the fifth in the last six...
MLBBirmingham Star

Rich Hill set for Mets debut vs. Blue Jays

The New York Mets rotation that Rich Hill will officially join Sunday might be even more vulnerable than it was when the club acquired him Friday. The veteran left-hander will look to provide a steadying hand in his Mets debut Sunday afternoon, when he is slated to take the mound in the rubber match of a three-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBBoston Globe

Max Scherzer scratched with triceps discomfort, but Nats, righty unconcerned

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer was scratched from his start at Baltimore on Saturday night with what the team described as mild right triceps discomfort. Manager Dave Martinez said before the game that Scherzer had an MRI and it was “extremely clean” — he’s expected to make his next start. Jon Lester started in his place.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Alonso, McNeil lead Mets past Blue Jays 5-4 in Hill's debut

Rich Hill gave the New York Mets the reliable start they were seeking. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil took care of the rest. Alonso homered again, McNeil broke a tie with a pinch-hit, two-run double and the Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday in Hill's successful debut.
MLBNew York Post

Home Run Derby prediction: Pete Alonso wins first-round matchup

Here’s to the winners. Champions crowned over the past week: Joey Chestnut won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup. Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon. Italy won the Euros. And even though Zaila Avant-garde won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, SNL’s Pete Davidson was named a spokesman for Smartwater.

Comments / 0

Community Policy