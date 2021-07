During the pandemic, you might have taken to cleaning your closets, purging expired items, and clearing out paperwork piled on your desk. I did the same and over the past month, I looked through my closet and donated suits that didn’t fit, organized paperwork that dated back years, and unloaded books I never plan to revisit. It served as a necessary reset: I’ve noticed when my desk is piled with paperwork and there is clutter in the corner of my closet, I feel an anxiousness that unsettles me. When I cannot identify the meaning behind these piles, I know it’s time to pare down.