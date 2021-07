The priority for Chris Drury as Rangers general manager comes out of his first entry draft, days away from the opening of the free agent market, is clear, if not simple. And that is not merely to address the critical matter of Mika Zibanejad’s contract status as No. 93 prepares to enter his walk year, but to resolve it one way or the other. Then, and only then, can Drury train his focus on Jack Eichel, because the one thing we know is: The Blueshirts cannot accommodate both in this flat-cap environment. There isn’t enough creative bookkeeping in the world that would allow for that.