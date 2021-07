The 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival is coming to Greenfield on Thursday, July 29 through Saturday, July 31 at 4569 Lyndon Road. Billy Self, president and founder of the event, said it will be held on private property and the owner is allowing them to use their 20 acres for the event; he said the person’s neighbor also offered another 20 acres for parking, which the organization rented through the non-profit.