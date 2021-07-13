Why 'Pen15' Is Such a Worthy Curveball of an Emmy Nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series

One of the best surprises about this year’s Emmy nominations was “Pen15” landing a nomination for outstanding comedy series. More than any other TV show about teenagers, the Hulu show — co-created by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman — feels like an open window into my own past as a gawky teen with too many feelings and nowhere to put them but in the waiting arms of the few friends who might understand. It captures such a specific slice of 2000s life — post-dialup internet and pre-smartphones —with such a canny eye for lived-in detail that it almost feels like an invasion of privacy. “Pen15” is as smart and compassionate as it is hilarious, treating the growing pains of growing up — both literal and emotional — as the ridiculous, visceral trials that they are.