Burnsville, MN

Giant goldfish are taking over a Minnesota lake

By Tribune Content Agency
Bangor Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discovery of football-sized goldfish in a Burnsville, Minnesota, lake has officials pleading with pet owners to stop dumping their unwanted fish into local waterways. Burnsville officials found 10 fish, some a foot long, in Keller Lake earlier this month while surveying the fish population as part of a water quality project. On Monday, a second trip yielded 18 more fish, some 18 inches long and estimated to weigh about 4 pounds.

