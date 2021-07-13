Cancel
Relationship Advice

Jilted bride refuses to repay ex after he cancelled grand wedding he organised

By John Bett
Posted by 
 21 days ago
The woman said she didn't see why she should pay for the grand wedding her ex had organised (Image: Getty Images/Wavebreak Media)

A jilted bride has refused to repay her ex after he cancelled their grand wedding that he had organised after they failed to reach a compromise about the ceremony.

Sharing her story anonymously, the woman said that she had wanted a small family affair whereas her fiancé wanted a grand formal ceremony, and the two had been at odds over the issue.

She had agreed to compromise so that the groom would get some of the pomp he desired yet it wasn't too overwhelming for the bride - but that didn't sit well with his family.

They insisted on a grand wedding and when she refused he cancelled the whole thing, before demanding she pay for half of the bookings that he had made - and she promptly refused.

The woman said she had always wanted a small wedding, not the grand affair her ex wanted (Image: Getty Images)

Sharing her story on Reddit, the woman said: "I explicitly told him before we even got engaged that I always wanted a small, low key wedding.

"When we got engaged, we had a long conversation which resulted in the compromise. We were both as happy as possible with this outcome.

"We began making bookings, reservations and paying deposits for our wedding - this was all out of his bank account.

"Three weeks before we were married his mother and aunts got wind of one of the customs we had arranged to alter and lost it, through conversations they then found out about the other two and eventually they threatened to disown him for being a bad son."

The woman explained that her husband was from a different country with a separate culture from her own, and his family had accused her of 'cutting him off' by removing some ceremonies from the wedding.

They argued for a while and he tried to convince her to change her mind, then threatened to call off the wedding if she didn't budge - before eventually ending the whole relationship.

She continued: "After a few weeks, he contacted me asking me to pay him back for half the money he was unable to get back from the deposits we paid.

"Since it was so close to the planned date that we cancelled, it was not a small amount of money.

"However since he was the one who called off the wedding, and even at this point I would still marry him if he were to honour our original agreement, I don't think I am obliged to pay.

"I told him this and he is very unhappy since he now believes is it my fault that he cancelled for being 'unwilling to be flexible'."

The woman posted her story to Reddit seeking advice, and soon she was inundated with comments from people sharing their opinion.

One said: "I’m so sorry - you must be heartbroken. I know it probably doesn’t feel like it now, but you dodged several bullets.

"He’s backing out of this wedding now due to family pressure - this shows you that he was always going to take his family’s side in arguments and best you find out now.

"Sounds like he would have been one of those spouses who are extremely enmeshed in their parents' clothes, and you would have had mother-in-law and sister-in-law interference all the time."

And a second sad: "I’m so sorry you’ve had to call off your wedding so close to the date. But much easier and better to discover how spineless and dishonest he is now, rather than having to go through a divorce and custody arguments later on."

For more of the news you care about, straight to your inbox, sign up for one of our daily newsletters here.

While a third person also agreed, adding: "You didn't cancel the wedding, he did. He cancelled it after he decided to go against the agreement the two of you made.

"Since his family was in such an uproar that they threatened to disown him, tell him to get his money back from them. They can consider it the cost of getting their precious son back.

"You dodged a bullet there. Under no circumstances pay him a thing. He called the wedding off. He pays."

Do you have a story to share? We'd love to hear all about it. Get in touch via yourmirror@mirror.co.uk

Comments / 50

