WoW Disappointment, Plus Twitch, Start Mass Exodus Into Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV is having its best month ever. Yesterday, Square Enix “sold out” of digital copies of Final Fantasy XIV prompting many to ask how could something ostensibly limitless like a digital code run out? Also, new character creation was briefly banned on all North American data centers. Last week, PCGamesN noted FF14 had its highest number of concurrent players on Steam at 47,000. Earlier this week, according to steamdb, the game broke that record amassing 58,000 concurrent players—a metric that doesn’t even account for players using FF14’s native launcher or console players.kotaku.com
