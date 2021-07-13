WoW Disappointment, Plus Twitch, Start Mass Exodus Into Final Fantasy XIV

It’s possible you’re tired of hearing about Final Fantasy XIV, but the influx of players the game seems to be getting is pretty notable. As of yesterday, players were reporting that nearly every server in the game was being closed to the creation of new characters due to an influx of players. That doesn’t appear to still be the case as of this writing on Monday morning, as you can see in the pic we snapped ourselves, but the digital edition of the game is still reading as being on a waiting list on the official Square-Enix store.