Rumors are circulating that the next Apple Watch could be able to monitor blood glucose and alcohol levels – but we wouldn't hold our breath. Speculation about an Apple Watch capable of measuring blood glucose first arose in May this year, when the company began asking users about the apps they use to monitor their levels. Now those rumors have been further stoked by news that one of Apple's suppliers, Rockley Photonics, has developed a wearable 'clinic on the wrist' capable of monitoring biometrics including core body temperature, blood pressure, hydration, and blood alcohol and glucose.