Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, AL

Best BBQ chefs compete at Helena BBQ Cookoff

By Nathan Howell
Shelby Reporter
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA – Guests walking into the Helena Market Days on July 10 were hit with smell of several competitors smoking their best pork in hopes of winning the Helena BBQ Cookoff. Each year, the farmers market sets up this competition to highlight the area’s best cooks and to raise money for a cause. In past years funds have gone to groups like the Helena Miracle League.This time proceeds went toward benefitting the area around the Helena Amphitheater where the Market Days are held each weekend.

www.shelbycountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Helena, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Helena Bbq Cookoff#The Helena Miracle League#Hmd#Ford#Brothers Bbq#Helena Market Days#Cahaba Dental Arts#Beef O Brady
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Publix
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy