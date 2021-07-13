Best BBQ chefs compete at Helena BBQ Cookoff

HELENA – Guests walking into the Helena Market Days on July 10 were hit with smell of several competitors smoking their best pork in hopes of winning the Helena BBQ Cookoff. Each year, the farmers market sets up this competition to highlight the area’s best cooks and to raise money for a cause. In past years funds have gone to groups like the Helena Miracle League.This time proceeds went toward benefitting the area around the Helena Amphitheater where the Market Days are held each weekend.