Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Hill

Roy Moore loses lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen

By John Kruzel
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FZ0j_0avisuYM00

A federal judge in New York on Tuesday handed a defeat to former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in his lawsuit against actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, of "Borat" fame.

In a 26-page ruling, U.S. District Judge John Cronan said Moore had waived his right to sue over a satirical segment that appeared on a 2018 episode of Cohen’s comedy series “Who is America?”

Moore and his wife, Kayla Moore, brought the suit for defamation and emotional distress after the former judge was duped into sitting for an interview with the comedian. During the segment, Cohen posed as an Israeli counterterrorism expert and suggested Roy Moore was a pedophile by using what he claimed was a detection device invented by the Israeli army.

Roy Moore lost a 2017 special election for Alabama’s open Senate seat after allegations emerged that he had pursued romantic relationships with teenagers while he was in his 30s, with some of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct, including assault. He has denied the claims.

In his ruling, Cronan said Roy Moore’s claims were “barred by the unambiguous contractual language” that he agreed to be bound by. Additionally, Cronan ruled that Kayla Moore’s claims were barred by the First Amendment.

“Given the satirical nature of that segment and the context in which it was presented, no reasonable viewer would have interpreted Cohen’s conduct during the interview as asserting factual statements concerning Judge Moore,” Cronan wrote.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

280K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#Borat#Israeli#Senate
Related
BusinessA.V. Club

Sacha Baron Cohen sues weed company, says he is not a stoner, okay?

Borat is many things, but please make no mistake: he’s not a stoner. Sacha Baron Cohen is suing marijuana company Solar Therapeutics for copyright infringement, false advertising, and misappropriation of his right of publicity after the company put up a billboard in Massachusetts that reads, “It’s Nice! Happy 4/20!” with their logo and an image of Borat giving his signature thumbs up. Suing someone for copyright infringement happens all the time, because people think they can get away with using someone’s image without consent and compensation. But the Borat creator’s response to his character being used specifically for a weed-related billboard is truly wild.
LawBBC

Sacha Baron Cohen sues over cannabis billboard featuring Borat character

Sacha Baron Cohen has taken legal action against a US cannabis dispensary after it used his Borat character on a billboard in Massachusetts, USA. The British star's fictional Kazakh journalist featured on an advert promoting Solar Sustainable Cannabis alongside his "It's Nice!" catchphrase. The lawsuit says Baron Cohen has never...
Somerset, MATurnto10.com

Sacha Baron Cohen sues Somerset marijuana dispensary over 'Borat' billboard

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is suing a Somerset marijuana dispensary for $9 million. A billboard for Solar Therapeutics displayed earlier this year depicted his popular character "Borat." According to the lawsuit filed on Monday, Cohen is suing Solar Therapeutics for copyright infringement and false advertising. In the lawsuit, his attorney...
Posted by
WGN TV

Sacha Baron Cohen sues Massachusetts cannabis dispensary

BOSTON (AP) — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has sued a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary he says used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Boston. The billboard for Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc. showed Baron Cohen posing as...
Posted by
The Independent

Sacha Baron Cohen taking legal action against US cannabis dispensary over Borat image

Sacha Baron Cohen is taking legal action against a cannabis dispensary in Massachusetts that allegedly used his comedy character Borat on a billboard.The offending poster reportedly features Baron Cohen as Borat giving a thumbs up alongside his character’s famous catchphrase: “It’s nice!” The British actor and filmmaker filed a lawsuit against Sola Therapeutics, accusing them of copyright infringement and false advertising. The filing states that the advert is placed on a busy interstate highway with the purpose of selling Sola Therapeutics’ products. The use of Borat’s image is unauthorised, it says. Borat first appeared in the Baron Cohen’s film...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Sacha Baron Cohen, star of ‘Borat’ movies, files $9 million lawsuit against Massachusetts cannabis company over billboard ad

Sacha Baron Cohen, the infamous and well-known “Borat” star is suing a Massachusetts cannabis company for $9 million, accusing them of using his character on a billboard without his permission. Baron Cohen filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Boston against Solar Therapeutics, Inc. and its president, Edward...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Amy Klobuchar Says If Stephen Breyer Decides to Retire From SCOTUS, It Should Be Done Sooner

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) believes that Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer ought to retire "sooner rather than later" if retirement is on his mind. During a Sunday morning appearance on CNN, Klobuchar declined to speculate on the much-rumored and discussed suggestion of Breyer retiring from the high court, but did offer her perspective on the possibility.
POTUSNewsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Responds to Kimberly Guilfoyle 'The View' Rumor

Donald Trump Jr. has weighed into the debate over the future of The View after Meghan McCain announced that she would be leaving the ABC show. There's growing speculation over who might replace McCain after she said earlier this month that she would leave the show to remain in Washington, D.C., where she moved before the birth of her daughter, Liberty.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

FBI reveals new information on Brett Kavanaugh investigation

The FBI revealed new information on its sexual misconduct investigation into Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his confirmation to the Supreme Court. In a letter sent to two Democratic senators, the agency said it received more than 4,500 tips on the then-judge in 2018, but only the "relevant" ones were sent to the Trump White House, and it's not clear what happened after that. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct. Jan Wolfe, legal affairs correspondent for Reuters, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Why the new revelations about the FBI's Kavanaugh inquiry matter

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in the fall of 2018 were highly controversial for a variety of reasons, including the scope of the FBI background check that was supposed to be part of the process. Two days before the Senate's confirmation vote, with the FBI review ostensibly complete,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Carl Bernstein: Trump is a 'war criminal'

New York (CNN) — Veteran journalist and author Carl Bernstein called former President Donald Trump a "war criminal" on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "I think we need to calmly step back and maybe look at Trump in a different context," Bernstein told CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, adding that Trump is "our own American war criminal."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Opinion: Clarence Thomas Is the new Chief Justice

(CNN) — In the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency, Amy Coney Barrett won confirmation to the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas received an equally consequential promotion -- to Chief Justice of the United States. Not officially, of course. John G. Roberts, Jr., retains the title and the middle seat...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What happens if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade?

(CNN) — In some alternate universe, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired during the Obama presidency and Democrats were able to push through a successor to the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. In that universe, nobody is talking about an end to nearly 50 years of nationwide access to abortion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy