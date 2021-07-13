Cancel
Public Safety

Drunk mother, 23, in pyjamas who headbutted a police firearms officer and fractured her nose is spared jail

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

A mother who fractured a police officer's nose with a headbutt has been spared jail.

Stacey Henderson, 23, from East Rainton, Sunderland, had been 'drinking for three days' before she carried out the 'vile' attack that left the officer's nose permanently disfigured.

Newcastle Crown Court heard police had gone to Henderson's home in the early hours of August 24 last year to arrest her ex-boyfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtTGD_0avisp8j00
Stacey Henderson, 23, from East Rainton, Sunderland, pictured outside Newcastle Crown Court today,  had been 'drinking for three days' before she carried out the 'vile' attack that left the officer's nose permanently disfigured

Prosecutor Rachael Glover told the court Henderson put out a struggle and when officers tried to arrest her she lashed out at a female police constable, who was in the firearms support unit.

Miss Glover told the court: 'She turned towards the PC and headbutted her. The PC tried to move her head but she wasn't quick enough, the defendant's actions were quicker and it connected with her nose with such force it caused immediate pain and resulted in her stepping back.'

The court heard Henderson carried on struggling when she was taken to the ground and was complaining she had 'not done anything wrong'.

When she was taken to the custody van, Henderson became a 'dead weight' and fell to the floor, which left her with injuries to her own face that needed hospital treatment.

The court heard the officer's nose, which was instantly swollen and bruised, was deviated as a result of the blow.

She said in a victim statement: 'When she headbutted me she looked directly at me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6d2N_0avisp8j00
Henderson, of East Rainton, Sunderland, admitted assault

The PC, who has spent 13 years in the force, added: 'I can honestly say I have never suffered pain or injury like this.

'I attended the Freeman Hospital and was examined by a specialist who confirmed my nose was broken and confirmed my nose was out of line.

'The risk in attempting to manipulate it is it could move and create additional disfiguration.'

The officer added: 'Just because I am a police officer it doesn't mean I am immune.

'I was upset and angry I had been the victim of an assault and the injury is permanent.'

Henderson, of East Rainton, Sunderland, admitted assault.

Mr Recorder David Brooke QC sentenced her to nine months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 100 hours unpaid work.

The judge told her: 'Police officers do their job the best they can, they don't deserve to be treated like this, or any emergency worker for that matter.'

The court heard Henderson has never been in trouble before and submitted character references that 'speak very highly of her'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXnUf_0avisp8j00
Alec Burns, defending, said Henderson has 'turned her life around' since the offence and now does not drink at all

The judge said he accepted it was a 'one off' incident and added: 'You say yourself how vile it was the way you acted. It seems drink had a lot to do with it.

'This was out of character for you.'

Alec Burns, defending, said Henderson has 'turned her life around' since the offence and now does not drink at all.

Mr Burns added: 'She has said what she did was vile and a grave mistake. She admits police have their work to do and should not be treated in this way.'

