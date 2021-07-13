Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Hill

Scott sets July deadline for passing police reform

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J49Kw_0avislr300
© Greg Nash

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Tuesday set a new deadline for police reform legislation to pass through Congress, telling reporters that he hopes a package is approved by the end of the month.

“I don't think we can do this, after this month, if we're not finished,” Scott told reporters, according to Axios.

When asked if the upper chamber needs to have the bill passed with bipartisan support by the end of the month, Scott responded “That’s what I would hope.”

An aide to Scott later clarified to Axios, however, that the senator’s intention was not to suggest that negotiations for a police reform package will end if a bill is not passed by the end of the month. The aide stressed Scott’s use of the word “hope” to the news outlet.

Negotiations for a bipartisan police reform package have stalled as the two parties remain at odds over a number of contentious issues.

One of the main sticking points throughout negotiations has been qualified immunity, the doctrine that protects state and local government officials, including law enforcement, from liability in civil suits unless they violate a person’s clearly established constitutional rights.

Democrats want to nix the legal principle, while Republicans are pushing for it to remain intact.

Scott, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), the chief negotiators for the package, announced last month that they “reached an agreement on a framework” to address the major issues involving police reform.

The lawmakers cautioned, however, that “There is still more work to be done on the final bill, and nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to.”

“Over the next few weeks we look forward to continuing our work toward getting a finalized proposal across the finish line,” they wrote.

The final outline of the bill, however, remains unclear.

The House in March passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act with no Republicans on board. The legislation, however, has since been embroiled in negotiations.

Scott upped the pressure on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) to make police reform a top priority, telling reporters “Schumer runs the floor, and they tell me the floor time is nearly impossible right now and to make that dream a reality,” according to Axios.

He said he thinks the coalition of negotiators has made progress this week, according to the news outlet. The group is reportedly set to speak again on Tuesday.

“We're now swapping language on that on that text,” Scott said, according to Axios. “Of course, there are outlier issues that you have to figure out how to solve, but there are a number of pieces of the legislation that we already agree in concept and now we're writing it out.”

The senator said the negotiators met his previous “June or Bust” deadline, because it was for “getting us to the place where we actually agree on the principles of the framework of the legislation.”

“Now the question is getting all that into language. Anyone who's been around for any amount of time realizes that you don't do anything in this body in two or three weeks, especially on something that can be transformative,” he added.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

280K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#Congress#Axios#Democrats#Republicans#House#Senate#Bust
Related
senate.gov

ICYMI: Senator Scott Talks Police Reform at NBA Roundtable

WASHINGTON – Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) joined Representative Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and various NBA professionals for a roundtable discussion on police reform that aired over the weekend. Senator Scott highlighted the need for bipartisan, bicameral reform that strengthens both law enforcement entities and communities of color. On the opportunity to...
minnesota93.com

Senator Hopeful For Police Reform

A leading senator working on police reform is hopeful something could be passed in just a few weeks. Senator Tim Scott told Axios he’s hopeful that a bill could clear the Senate by the end of July. The South Carolina Republican added he doesn’t believe police reform is possible if it’s not done this month. The effort to change policing laws has been at the forefront of the public safety debate for more than a year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats reach deal on $3.5T price tag for infrastructure bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Budget Committee Democrats, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), have reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion price tag for a Democratic-only infrastructure package. Schumer, emerging from an hours-long meeting with Budget Committee Democrats, said they had reached a deal on the budget...
Congress & Courtscity-countyobserver.com

Senator Braun Bill Will End Mask Mandate On Public Transportation

Senator Mike Braun has cosponsored the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021, legislation to prohibit the imposition of mask mandates on public transportation. This legislation was introduced by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and U.S. Representative Andy Biggs (AZ-5) will be introducing companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives later this week. This bill is cosponsored by Tom Cotton (R-AR), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).
Posted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bipartisan police reform package signed into law

Gov. Mike Parson signed a package of police and criminal justice reform bills into law Wednesday. The bills, championed by state senators Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Buchanan) and Brian Williams (D-St. Louis), go into effect on August 28. The post Bipartisan police reform package signed into law appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
saportareport.com

Dueling political hearings on crime, election reform set for July 19

That’s the choice Georgians face on July 19 when those two heavyweight topics will be on the agenda at two separate political functions. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced recently she will host a U.S. Senate Committee on Rules & Administration field hearing in Atlanta on the Peach State’s newly-installed election reform. Klobuchar chairs the committee, also known as the U.S. Senate Rules Committee. It oversees congressional rules and procedures as well as federal elections and contested elections.
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: 65k Sign Petition, Undeterred by Biden's Inflation Warning

Despite President Joe Biden's recent warning of short-term inflation, an ongoing petition for monthly stimulus checks of $2,000 has continued to gather signatures over the past week amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin created the Change.org petition last year, which calls for the U.S. House...
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
Newsweek

Trump Escalates Voter Fraud Claims After Arizona SOS Urges Him to 'Accept' Loss

Former President Donald Trump escalated his baseless voter fraud claims in Phoenix on Saturday, saying that Democrats can't win any elections without cheating—after Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs urged the Republican to get over his 2020 election loss. Hobbs, a Democrat, encouraged Trump to "take your loss, accept it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy