Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Senate Democrats announce plans for $3.5 trillion budget package to expand Medicare, advance Biden priorities

By Tony Romm
Washington Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Democrats on Tuesday reached an early agreement to pursue a sweeping $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that would expand Medicare benefits, boost federal safety net programs and combat climate change, aiming to sidestep Republican opposition and deliver on President Biden’s top economic priorities. The wide array of planned health, education...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Medicare#Budget Deficit#Republicans#Americans#Democratic#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Senators Race to Overcome Final Snags in Infrastructure Deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers racing to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal early this coming week are hitting a major roadblock over how much money should go to public transit, the group’s lead Republican negotiator said Sunday. As discussions continued through the weekend, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said both sides were...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Will Pence primary Trump — and win?

Not too long ago, The New York Times floated the idea of a Donald Trump -Ron DeSantis presidential primary. Aside from the lame attempt to sow division among Republicans, it was an absurd suggestion. DeSantis does not have the profile or national experience to challenge Trump. Plus, he must burn over a year running for reelection.
POTUSKGO

Pelosi appoints 2nd Republican critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will "get to the truth." Kinzinger said he "humbly accepted" the appointment even as his party's leadership is boycotting the inquiry.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Republicans focus tax hike opposition on capital gains change

Republicans waging war against President Biden 's proposed tax increases are increasingly focusing their opposition on one floated change to capital gains. Biden has called for taxing capital gains at death as a way to raise taxes on the wealthy and help pay for his social spending proposals. GOP lawmakers, along with business groups and conservative organizations, argue such a move would hurt family-owned businesses and farms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy