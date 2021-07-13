Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 75 Points; Red Cat Holdings Shares Spike Higher

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA lowered Autohome from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.66.