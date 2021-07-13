Nashville detectives working to ID gunman who robbed man in Kroger parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is working to identify a gunman they say robbed a man in the Kroger parking lot Friday night. The victim told police he was loading groceries onto his motorcycle Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kroger on Gallatin Pike when the suspect approached him, lifted his shirt to show a revolver in his waistband and demanded the victim's keys. The victim complied and gave him his keys.