Sound Off calls

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the (front-page) article in the July 4 Chronicle entitled, Sugarmill Woods (“Community) saddled with median costs,” I have the following questions: 1. Who signed the contract? 2. Who were the leaders who approached the county with the offer to maintain the median? 3. Why did no one inquire about the projected cost of maintenance? 4. Who chose the contractor? 5. Did Commissioner Kinnard inquire of anyone, including the contractor, as to why all the plants died? It seems foolish to replant the same area before knowing why the first planting was a failure. We all know what the definition of insanity is.

