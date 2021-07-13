Cancel
Deadpool Sort of Kind of Enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Korg Crossover: Watch

By Ben Kaye
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 12 days ago

Ever since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox back in 2019, fans have been waiting for Deadpool to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve long known that such a multiverse merger was in the works, but we never would have expected it to happen like this. The Merc with a Mouth has officially had his first MCU crossover in an appropriately meta preview of Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi’s new film Free Guy.

