Deadpool Sort of Kind of Enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Korg Crossover: Watch

Marvel's Black Widow is now out in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access, and one of the new characters it introduces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is none other than Rick Mason, a former SHIELD agent who has turned independent contractor. Black Widow reveals how Natasha Romanoff relied on Mason (O-T Fagbenle) during her time on the run after Captain America: Civil War, and leaves the door open for this quippy espionage pro to show up in other corners of the MCU. So where would O-T Fagbenle like to see Rick Mason show up next? We had the chance to ask him and the answer was simple: with Deadpool.