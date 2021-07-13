How to watch the Tennessee High School Sports Awards show. See the statewide nominees
The inaugural Tennessee High School Sports Awards presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans of Tennessee will be held online at 7 p.m. Thursday. Two-time ACC Coach of the Year and ESPN College Game Day analyst Seth Greenberg and ESPN analyst and former NBA player LaPhonso Ellis will emcee the show. They will be joined by a familiar voice for Tennessee Titans fans: Mike Keith, the voice of the Titans.www.oakridger.com
