Blue-green algae has been found on Ripley Lake in Sarona. People should avoid entering the water and keep dogs out of the water anywhere blue-green algae is present, the Washburn County Health Department said. "It is important for pet owners to prevent their dogs from ingesting the mats via drinking the lake water, eating any of the material that may be washed up on shore, or licking it from their fur after swimming. Blue-green algae can move to different locations in the lake and can occur in any lake. Be sure to always check the water before swimming or letting dogs enter it."