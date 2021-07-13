PD: Suicidal Person Prompts West Chester Shelter In Place

West Chester PD Photo Credit: West Chester PD

A police incident that prompted a shelter-in-place order for West Chester residents Monday evening was in response to a suicidal and possibly armed individual, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a welfare check of a person living in the 200 block of North Everhart Avenue around 4:30 p.m., West Chester police said.

While investigating, officers had reason to believe that the person was suicidal and may have been armed, police said.

After officers were unable to make contact with the person, The West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team was called to the scene.

The incident was peacefully resolved around 10:00 p.m.

