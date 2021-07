In the U.S., they say everything is BIG in Texas. Well, when it came to 80's fashion, everything was, in fact, BIG! The decade isn't known as the era of excesses for nothing. From big hairdos, high waists and loud colours, to big patterns and overly-padded shoulders. Big was what 80s fashion was all about. However, even though it's been 4-decades ago, 80s nostalgia still lingers on. Luckily, diehard vintage fashion fans can now get all the fashion they love at a thrift store online. And, if you're one of those "touch and feel" retro buff, you can easily get your fill at a local bricks-and-mortar vintage store too.