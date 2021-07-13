Welcome to Florida: The Florida Wildlife Corridor

South Florida Sun Sentinel. July 14, 2021. Editorial: The towering spirit of Mary McLeod Bethune of Florida ' Editorial. Everyone in Florida — and America, for that matter — should take pride in what took place last weekend in the small Italian village of Pietrasanta. Dignitaries from Florida beheld the formal unveiling of the statue of a great Floridian, Mary McLeod Bethune, an educator, feminist and civil rights leader who became one of the most prominent African-American women of the 20th century. Soon, the statue will occupy a place of prominence in Washington.