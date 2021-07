Ligue 1 outfit Troyes AC has completed a deal for Brazilian youngster Metinho from Fluminese on a 5-year deal, and Manchester City could be set to benefit from it. Through their connection as part of the City Football Group conglomerate, Troyes have secured the services of one of the brightest young players to emerge over the last 12-months. Metinho was listed in The Guardian’s Next Generation 2020, an annual list of sixty of the brightest young footballers across the globe.