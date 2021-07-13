Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd And SZA: The 10 Biggest Songs In The U.S. At 2021’s Midpoint
2021 is quickly turning out to be Olivia Rodrigo’s year on the Billboard charts, as her debut album has now not only become one of the most successful titles, but the songs featured on it have all performed spectacularly. The teen musical sensation’s breakout smash leads the list of the most-consumed singles in the U.S. in the first half of 2021, according to MRC Data’s midyear report.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0