Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd And SZA: The 10 Biggest Songs In The U.S. At 2021’s Midpoint

By Hugh McIntyre
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 is quickly turning out to be Olivia Rodrigo’s year on the Billboard charts, as her debut album has now not only become one of the most successful titles, but the songs featured on it have all performed spectacularly. The teen musical sensation’s breakout smash leads the list of the most-consumed singles in the U.S. in the first half of 2021, according to MRC Data’s midyear report.

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

