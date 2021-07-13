Megan Fox Rewatched Jonah Hex Recently And Her Review Is Spot On

Megan Fox has sported some bold looks at movie premieres and awards shows over the course of her 15-year career, but it's what she said, not what she wore at one major Hollywood event that's her biggest red carpet regret. During an interview with Who What Wear in which she was asked to look back on some of her outfits over the years, Fox pointed to comments she made on the red carpet at the 2009 Golden Globes as the reason why she no longer drinks alcohol. And while she didn't mention what exactly she said or who she said it to, the 35-year-old actor, who referred to her behavior as "belligerent," made it pretty clear she was referring to her interview with E!'s Giuliana Rancic. Read on to see what Fox had to say at the 2009 Golden Globes and find out why it led her to stop drinking.