Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Juanes Has Announced New North American ‘Origen Tour’

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatin rock icon and multiple Grammy & Latin Grammy award-winning artist Juanes has announced his 2021 U.S. “ORIGEN Tour” – an up close and immersive journey through all the greatest hits of his past, combined with the first live performances of the songs from his recently released and critically praised ORIGEN album and documentary.

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Origen
Person
Juanes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Grammy Latin Grammy#Rolling Stone#Live Nation#Origen Tour#Orlando House#Seattle Moore#Las Vegas House Of Blues#Houston House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Juanes brings Origen Tour to Houston for two dates

Juanes is taking his origins to the road. The Colombian rocker's Origen Tour runs through Hispanic Heritage Month in September and October. He performs Oct. 12 and 13 at House of Blues. Tickets are $69.50-$149 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The tour is named for...
Musicscoopmarketing.com

LANY North American Tour Coming to the Forum November 13

July 19, 2021—Los Angeles trio LANY will embark on a North American tour in support of their forthcoming album gg bb xx this fall—see full dates below. The tour will stop at the Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, November 13. keshi will support on all North American dates. The tour will also follow a limited run in the U.K. this fall with more dates to be confirmed soon.
Musicvanyaland.com

Band in the USA: LANY unveil fall North American tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town. ***. In a world filled with...
Musicupsetmagazine.com

jxdn has announced a new world tour with two UK shows

Jxdn has announced a new world tour with two UK shows. Performing in support of his just-released new album 'Tell Me About Tomorrow', he'll stop at both Manchester Academy and Kentish Town Forum in London early next year. “My entire life I’ve been dreaming of this moment,” jxdn says of...
Rock MusicPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

2CELLOS Announce New Album, Dedicated, Celebrating Their 10th Anniversary, Available September 17th - Preorder Now

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having racked up a billion-plus audio streams, countless sold-out concerts and millions of fans across the globe in their ten years together as 2CELLOS, the Croatian duo of Luka Šulić and HAUSER today announce their sixth full-length album Dedicated, out Friday, September 17 via Sony Masterworks. Available for preorder now, Dedicated celebrates the group's momentous 10-year-anniversary, the album's namesake an apt nod to 2CELLOS' continued dedication to each other, their fans, the instrument and their signature playing style. The group will also make their long-awaited return to the stage in support of the new album, kicking off their 2022 U.S. Dedicated Tour on March 26 at Rosemont's Allstate Arena before stopping at iconic venues including New York's Barclays Center (April 3) and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl (April 15) – full U.S. tour dates and ticketing information can be found HERE (tickets on sale at 12pm Local Time.) Making its debut alongside album preorder today is 2CELLOS' latest single, "I Don't Care," a smooth rendition of the Ed Sheeran hit, as well as an accompanying music video featuring special and never-before-seen moments from the duo's career over the last decade – watch here.
MusicBillboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (July 24)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here's what happened in the Latin music world this week. DJ Nelson launches Flowmixx. Billed as a one-stop-shop for all DJs, Puerto Rican producer DJ Nelson...
Rock MusicNME

The New Pornographers reunite with Destroyer’s Dan Bejar for North American tour

North American indie-rock collective The New Pornographers will tour with founding member Dan Bejar for the first time in seven years this coming November. The tour, announced on Tuesday (July 13), celebrates two unique anniversaries for the band: The “21st birthday” of their debut album ‘Mass Romantic’, and the “sweet 16th” of their 2005 album ‘Twin Cinema’. The band will perform both albums in full across rotating nights on each tour stop.
Miami Gardens, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Rolling Loud Music Fest In Miami Gardens Kicks Off

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – This weekend’s Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival got underway Friday afternoon, despite a giant video screen collapse a day earlier. The giant screen toppled over onto one of the festival’s stages at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday afternoon, but it is expected to be repaired before doors open later Friday. Video wall display collapse at Rolling Loud stage at Hard Rock Stadium. (CBS4) However, aerial video shot Friday morning shows the screen still in major disrepair. Concert officials said the screen fell over after it was not secured during load in and construction. Luckily, nobody was hurt. On Friday evening, the event...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Who’s ‘Amazing Journey’ Now Streaming Exclusively On The Coda Collection

Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who, the acclaimed Grammy-nominated career-spanning documentary chronicling the history of The Who, is now available to stream for the first time exclusively on The Coda Collection. Directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, and featuring interviews with the group’s co-founders and surviving members Pete...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Joe Bonamassa releases new single "Notches"

Joe belts out the Blues-tinged lyrics in “Notches” with a vocal range that gets even better with each release, diving deeper into his rock capabilities as he croons the resounding chorus, “I got miles under my wheels. Notches in my walkin’ cane.” He takes no prisoners with his hard-hitting anthem and holds nothing back, delivering a fresh unchartered sound that isn’t like anything he’s done before. The cinematically excellent official music video was directed by Paul van Kan.
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

Atlanta Soundtrack: Matt Hobbs, Mariah the Scientist and vintage OutKast

You probably recognize Atlanta-based songwriter Matt Hobbs from his long-standing stint as music director and improviser at Dad’s Garage Theatre Company. Along with providing the lightning-fast music during Dads signature improv shows, he’s composed songs for the theater’s productions of Woman of the Year and Black Nerd. Here, he recounts...
San Francisco, CAudiscovermusic.com

Metallica To Celebrate 40 Years With Two Special Fan Club Shows In San Francisco

Metallica has announced details of its massive 40th birthday celebration: The band will mark this milestone by inviting the worldwide Metallica Family to join them in their hometown of San Francisco for two unique live shows featuring two different setlists December 17 and 19 at Chase Center. Tickets for these shows will be available only to registered members of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club (more details below).

Comments / 0

Community Policy