Juanes Has Announced New North American ‘Origen Tour’

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having racked up a billion-plus audio streams, countless sold-out concerts and millions of fans across the globe in their ten years together as 2CELLOS, the Croatian duo of Luka Šulić and HAUSER today announce their sixth full-length album Dedicated, out Friday, September 17 via Sony Masterworks. Available for preorder now, Dedicated celebrates the group's momentous 10-year-anniversary, the album's namesake an apt nod to 2CELLOS' continued dedication to each other, their fans, the instrument and their signature playing style. The group will also make their long-awaited return to the stage in support of the new album, kicking off their 2022 U.S. Dedicated Tour on March 26 at Rosemont's Allstate Arena before stopping at iconic venues including New York's Barclays Center (April 3) and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl (April 15) – full U.S. tour dates and ticketing information can be found HERE (tickets on sale at 12pm Local Time.) Making its debut alongside album preorder today is 2CELLOS' latest single, "I Don't Care," a smooth rendition of the Ed Sheeran hit, as well as an accompanying music video featuring special and never-before-seen moments from the duo's career over the last decade – watch here.