As we get a better idea of what exactly Back-to-School 2021 will look like from a mid-pandemic perspective, experts are beginning to make recommendations for how to safely resume in-person learning during this period before majority of school-aged children can get vaccinated. The latest organization to speak out on what they think the right move will be is the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), releasing guidance on Sunday recommending that in-person education was worth the risk, provided schools take precautions and have all students and teachers mask-up while indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated.