Tour brings Senator Ernst to Wayne County as local community members address workforce-housing concerns
United States Senator Joni Ernst made her way to Corydon on July 9 as a part of her 99-county tour. During her time spent in Corydon, several members from various housing project groups across Wayne County met with Ernst in the conference room at the Wayne County Courthouse where they were given the opportunity to share their concerns regarding workforce housing.www.corydontimes.com
