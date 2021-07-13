Best Ultrabooks in the UAE for 2021: the top thin and light laptops reviewed

Summer break always seems to end much more quickly than we’d like it to. Just like that, we’re approaching back-to-school season once again, and that often means it’s time for a new PC. As learning becomes increasingly reliant on technology, it’s essential for students to have a good laptop. That’s even more true after a year and a half of remote learning. Finding a laptop that works well now and for the next few years can be tough, but we’re here to help. We’ve selected some of the best laptops you can buy for students ahead of the upcoming school year to make your choice easier.