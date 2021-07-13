Dragon Ball Star Perfectly Channels Frieza in Viral Video

Goku, the light-hearted and battle-loving Saiyan who has been the focus of Akira Toriyama's long-running Dragon Ball titles since the manga debuted in 1984, has one of the most interesting rogues galleries in all of fiction. He has faced off with a little blue emperor who took out an ad in the paper to hire henchmen in order to help him make a wish to rule the world. He fought against a demon king who was actually an alien who's son/reincarnation would grow up to become a better father to Goku's son than even Goku himself. He battled against an openly racist alien warlord, a hilarious pink gumball who actually was a demon, an android from the future made out of him and his friends, a cat-god who came close to destroying everything he loved but then just became his personal trainer, and a grey alien in tights. While Goku has faced all manner of galactic, universe-threatening villains, his humble origins hold a special place in fans' hearts. Back in the Dragon Ball anime and manga, this assassin is hired by the Red Ribbon Army to kill Goku. Here, Dragon Ball fans can own a piece of this iconic series' history with an animation cel showing Tao's mug.