Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dragon Ball Star Perfectly Channels Frieza in Viral Video

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Dragon Ball, a lot of voice actors have tackled some of its biggest roles. From Goku to Vegeta and beyond, the anime has welcomed plenty to give life to its best fighters. Of course, this goes for Frieza as well, and a surfaced video shows a former actress of the villain channeling him in a skit.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Kamehacon#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
ComicsComicBook

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Cosplay Highlights Lucoa

This awesome Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid cosplay is highlighting Lucoa just in time for the second season of the anime! Following a several year wait, Kyoto Animation has finally returned for the second season of the series, officially titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (which stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts"), as part of the new wave of releases in the Summer 2021 anime schedule. This second season has introduced a new face to the mix, but has also had brief brushes with fan favorites from the first season fans want to see more of like Lucoa.
ComicsComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Highlights Femme Fetale Yoruichi

Bleach fans are waiting on the word as to when the final story of the manga series will be finally released with a confirmation adaptation in the Thousand Year War Blood Arc, which has been hinted at for years, and it seems as if fans are continuing to honor the franchise created by Tite Kubo. With this year celebrating the 21st anniversary of the Shonen franchise that was once one of the most popular anime series running, fans are crossing their fingers that an announcement regarding the anime's return will arrive sooner rather than later.
Comicsgamefreaks365.com

Dragon Ball Super figures arrive for Comic-Con@Home 2021

The San Diego Comic-Con is returning to the internet this year with Comic-Con@Home 2021. Premium Bandai has event-exclusive figures for this year’s Comic-Con to commemorate the announcement of the new Dragon Ball Super film. The Dragon Ball Super film, set for release in 2022, will be discussed at Comic-Con@Home 2021...
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Hits Hard With Gohan/Dr. Wheelo Rematch

One of the best parts of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the fact that the spin-off series can explore territory and characters that the main series of Dragon Ball Super can't touch, with the return of Dr. Wheelo creating a rematch that took place in the second Dragon Ball Z film, The World's Strongest. With Wheelo not appearing in the franchise for decades, the big reveal of his identity also gave us a new form for the movie-only villain that many believed would never return to the Shonen franchise following his debut in the earlier days of Dragon Ball Z.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Dragon Ball Super”: these are the news of his new movie

MORE INFORMATION: Chapter 74 of the manga already has an official publication date. Although it was first a strong rumor among the portals and fans of “Dragon Ball”, in May 2021 it was that the news was confirmed that “Dragon Ball Super” will have a new movie. And it was...
MoviesTVOvermind

Is Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler Worth Watching?

The world of Dragon Ball is quite vast, and spans multiple series like Dragon Ball, Dragonball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super, as well as a lot of movies (including one that we never talk about…you know the one I’m talking about). Unfortunately, a large majority of these movies aren’t canon, which means there’s really no point in watching a lot of them, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch them if you want to. One of these movies is Dragon Ball Z: Return of Cooler. Released in 1992, Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler is the sixth Dragon Ball Z movie ever released, but is it even worth watching now? Before you read any further, it’s important for you to know that there will be spoilers for Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler ahead, so if you want to skip those spoilers, I would go right to the end of the article.
Comicsepicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 Unleashes Vegeta's New Form

Shueisha has released a new chapter of Dragon Ball Super manga written by Akira Toriyama with art by Toyatarou, ahead of the release of the English version, and now, fans all over the world are talking about the leaked pages on social media. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 will see Vegeta fight the lone Cerealian survivor, Granolah following Goku's defeat in the previous chapter, and now, it looks like Vegeta will unleash a never-before-seen form!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Fans – Don't Miss This Original Production Cel

Goku, the light-hearted and battle-loving Saiyan who has been the focus of Akira Toriyama's long-running Dragon Ball titles since the manga debuted in 1984, has one of the most interesting rogues galleries in all of fiction. He has faced off with a little blue emperor who took out an ad in the paper to hire henchmen in order to help him make a wish to rule the world. He fought against a demon king who was actually an alien who's son/reincarnation would grow up to become a better father to Goku's son than even Goku himself. He battled against an openly racist alien warlord, a hilarious pink gumball who actually was a demon, an android from the future made out of him and his friends, a cat-god who came close to destroying everything he loved but then just became his personal trainer, and a grey alien in tights. While Goku has faced all manner of galactic, universe-threatening villains, his humble origins hold a special place in fans' hearts. Back in the Dragon Ball anime and manga, this assassin is hired by the Red Ribbon Army to kill Goku. Here, Dragon Ball fans can own a piece of this iconic series' history with an animation cel showing Tao's mug.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

GT Vegeta & Villains Feature in Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon and Dragon Ball GT's Super 17 Saga… but now let's go back to a somewhat unfortunate era for one of the most iconic anime characters of all time: the Prince of all Saiyans.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Vegeta's "Happy Place"

Dragon Ball has taken Vegeta on one of the best character arcs in anime, from a ruthless and sadistic villain to one of the noblest and powerful warriors in Dragon Ball canon. Vegeta's evolution as a fighter has taken a widely diverging path from Goku's in the recent Dragon Ball Super manga arcs. With the arrival of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74, Vegeta debuts a new Godly Destroyer form; however, along with that new transformation the Saiyan Prince also reveals an unexpected secret about himself: Vegeta reveals what his "Happy Place" is, exactly. And, since this is Vegeta we're talking about it, you know it's a twisted place he finds peace in!

Comments / 0

Community Policy