Dragon Ball Star Perfectly Channels Frieza in Viral Video

The world of Dragon Ball is quite vast, and spans multiple series like Dragon Ball, Dragonball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super, as well as a lot of movies (including one that we never talk about…you know the one I’m talking about). Unfortunately, a large majority of these movies aren’t canon, which means there’s really no point in watching a lot of them, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch them if you want to. One of these movies is Dragon Ball Z: Return of Cooler. Released in 1992, Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler is the sixth Dragon Ball Z movie ever released, but is it even worth watching now? Before you read any further, it’s important for you to know that there will be spoilers for Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler ahead, so if you want to skip those spoilers, I would go right to the end of the article.
Comments / 0