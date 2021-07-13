Eli Roth Says Borderlands Movie Is Made for Both New Fans and "Hardcore Gamers"
The new Borderlands movie naturally has the attention of those who’ve played through the games for over 10 years now, but when it releases, you won’t have to be totally read up on Borderlands know-how to enjoy it. Director Eli Roth indicated as much in an interview recently where he said that people don’t even have to play the first game to enjoy the movie. He equated the movie to a “gateway drug” for Borderlands players but reassured longtime fans that they’d still have plenty of Easter eggs to look unearth when watching the movie.comicbook.com
Comments / 0