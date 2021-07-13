Jujutsu Kaisen Recruits Scientists for an Upcoming Manga Report
Jujutsu Kaisen recently went on hiatus as Gege Akutami, the creator of the popular Shonen franchise is dealing with health issues but that isn't stopping the story of Yuji Itadori from staying front and center in fans' minds, with an upcoming issue of Jump Giga adding a unique new perspective on the anime tale. It seems as if a number of scientists from the Riken Scientific Institute and the Institute of Statistical Mathematics will be jumping into the publication to talk about the impact that math and science have on the journey of the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech.comicbook.com
