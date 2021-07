As the 19th of July – Freedom Day in the UK – signals a return to life as we once knew it, a lot of venues are remaining understandably cautious. Gyms and leisure centre owners are taking particular care to keep customers and staff safe – and to prevent closures due to employees having to self-isolate having been zapped by the app. Gyms face some unique challenges in this respect as, unlike other kinds of businesses, they contain a large amount of equipment that is touched by multiple people every day. Additionally, the fact that gym customers are perspiring and breathing heavily is a concern – the COVID-19 virus spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets emitted when breathing, speaking, sneezing and coughing and, by contact with skin.