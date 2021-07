We have the latest View 2103 (8.2). When you login to new session all (camera and Mic) works just fine. No issue. The problem happen when session expire or just close the View Client. When reconnecting back everything on the machine is where was left prior of disconnection, but Camera and Mic are no longer working. Testing the camera is just a white screen and Mic is not active at all in any applications (Slack, Webex etc....). If disconnect again and reconnect it is the same issue. The only way to fix it is to complete log off and log back technically to have a new session. My guess is that on session reconnection Camera and Mic are not reinitialized again as a new devices. They were left from the previous session which is no longer valid. We are not using USB Redirection and have RATV working thru GPO.