AEW's Matt Hardy and Reby Sky Welcome Their Fourth Child
AEW star Matt Hardy and his wife, Rebecca Hardy, welcomed their fourth child — Ever "Eevee" Moore Hardy — on Sunday. The pair confirmed the news with US Weekly, telling the outlet, "Eevee was born at home at 5:18 p.m., weighing 6lbs, 8oz," the pair told Us on Tuesday, July 13, noting that their daughter was 20 inches long. "[She was] lovingly welcomed by Mom and Dad and surrounded by a team of professional midwives and doulas ... outdoors, during a rainstorm."comicbook.com
Comments / 4