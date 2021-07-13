Cancel
Combat Sports

AEW's Matt Hardy and Reby Sky Welcome Their Fourth Child

By Connor Casey
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Matt Hardy and his wife, Rebecca Hardy, welcomed their fourth child — Ever "Eevee" Moore Hardy — on Sunday. The pair confirmed the news with US Weekly, telling the outlet, "Eevee was born at home at 5:18 p.m., weighing 6lbs, 8oz," the pair told Us on Tuesday, July 13, noting that their daughter was 20 inches long. "[She was] lovingly welcomed by Mom and Dad and surrounded by a team of professional midwives and doulas ... outdoors, during a rainstorm."

