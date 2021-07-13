AEW's Matt Hardy and Reby Sky Welcome Their Fourth Child

Ring Announcer & Correspondent for WWE 205 Live Samantha Irvin gave a backhanded compliment to ‘The Original Bro’ and former WWE United States Champion – Matt Riddle. During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle went to WWE official Adam Pearce and Sonja Deville where he presented a note that was ‘written’ by ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who was injured. In reality, the note was written by Riddle himself, as cleverly shown with the hand drawn viper snake in the corner of the letter. These Matt Riddle sad WWE text messages just leaked.