2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Costs Thousands More Than Ford Maverick

Since not everyone needs the capability offered by the Ford Ranger and F-150, the US truck market has been crying out for an affordable pickup that costs less than $20,000. Enter the Ford Maverick, a new compact pickup with a starting price of just $19,995, though you can easily spend double that if you tick all the options and opt for the First Edition Package. Ford hasn't shown what the Maverick First Edition looks like yet, but an infographic obtained by the Maverick Truck Club forum gives us an early preview.