2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Costs Thousands More Than Ford Maverick
It's an exciting time for truck buyers interested in affordable options with modest capabilities. The midsize Honda Ridgeline looks better than ever, and smaller—and cheaper—options are on the horizon. The Ford Maverick is poised to become the least expensive gasoline-electric hybrid vehicle, let alone truck, on the market. And now we have pricing information for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pricing, so we can finally compare it to its forthcoming compact arch-rival from the Blue Oval.www.motortrend.com
