UPDATE: 16-year-old in police custody for Lafayette homicide

A teen is now in police custody for a Lafayette homicide.

Agents with Louisiana’s Western District of the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force were able to take a 16-year male suspect into custody on Tuesday without an incident, according to a Lafayette Police Department spokesperson.

Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Harrington Drive regarding a shooting on Sunday at 1:00 am. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 16-year-old girl lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to the back. Officers on the scene began administering lifesaving measures until the victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she died.

The Lafayette Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 16-year-old Ja'Nya Hebert of Lafayette.

According to investigators, the teen was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown suspect began firing a gun in the direction of the vehicle. One of the rounds fired struck the victim as she sat in the vehicle. The suspects fled the area.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.

