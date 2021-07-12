Man, 23, is arrested for 'murdering and dismembering his father whose remains were found in rural Wisconsin' and is believed to be involved in the disappearance of his mother

Chandler Halderson (pictured above) has been arrested on multiple counts in connection with his parents' disappearance and father's murder

A Wisconsin man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered and dismembered his father and authorities say the 23-year-old could also face charges in his mother's disappearance.

Chandler Halderson reported his parents Bart, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, missing on Wednesday.

He was arrested Thursday on a charge of providing false information to investigators after officials in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin found remains belonging to Bart during a missing persons search. Krista still remains missing.

The Dane County Medical Examiner listed the cause of Bart's death as 'homicidal violence including firearm injury.'

On Monday, officials added three more tentative felony charges against Chandler, per jail records: first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and mutilating a corpse and providing false information on a kidnapping.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office told the Wisconsin State Journal they expect to formally charge Chandler on Thursday, if not sooner.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown called the investigation both 'complex' and 'very unique.'

'At this point we have an extremely complex investigation,' Brown told the newspaper. 'We have a defendant who had six days to hide evidence of his crime, and lied to police in the course of this missing persons investigation, which he instigated.

'He has lied dozens of times in the course of this investigation. He is now seen leaving the area in which the dismembered remains of his father were found with gunshot wounds.'

Police believe Chandler murdered and dismembered his father Bart (left). They also believe he has information about his the disappearance of his mother, Krista (right)

Chandler told police his parents planned to spend the Fourth of July weekend at their cabin in Langlade County with an unknown couple, but never returned home.

However, during interviews with investigators, the couple's family, friends and neighbors placed Chandler at the rural property where Bart's remains were found, Law & Crime reports.

Witnesses told police they saw Chandler park his vehicle on the property, saying he was seen entering and exiting the nearby woods.

The investigation remains ongoing. A search warrant has been executed for the rural property, as well as the couple's home in Windsor.

Officials conducted a missing persons search for Bart and Krista Halderson. Bart's remains were found on a rural property in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin while Krista remains missing

Authorities will continue to search the property where Bart's body was found and have also obtained a warrant to search the family home

The Dane County Sheriff's Office continues to search for Krista and has asked anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact officials at (608) 284-6900.

'No tip is too small, and we will investigate every tip and lead to the fullest of our capabilities,' Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.

Chandler is being held at Dane County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

If he posts bond, officials say he will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device and cannot leave the county.

Chandler Halderson remains at the Dane County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. The District Attorney's Office expects to formally charge him on Thursday

State prosecutors had argued for a $1 million bond, but the judge ruled for the lesser amount since Chandler has not yet been formally charged.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Dane County Sheriff's and District Attorney's offices for comment on the case and is waiting for response.